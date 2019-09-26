<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi of the People’s Democratic Party on Thursday, said he would sack any of his aides who henceforth insults President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Umahi also warned those he appointed not to talk down on his fellow governors across the country.

He added that henceforth any one found wanting shall be shown the door out.

Governor Umahi dropped the charge in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on New Media, Francis Nwaze and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

According to the Governor’s aide, anybody who wishes to “throw unnecessary stone against any of the above mentioned leaders, should be ready to leave his government”.

Nwaze, in the statement, added that “The Ebonyi State Governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, has prohibited any of his political appointees from castigating or abusing President. Muhammadu Buhari led administration as this will attract immediate sack.

He added that “If you want to castigate the President, his government or any Governor, you must leave Governor Umahi’s office government first.“How does such castigation help the Governor’s government?.”

The statement quoted Governor Umahi as saying, that this would be his final warning to all his aides and others who had anything to do with his administration.