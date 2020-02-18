<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari. over the lingering security issues bedeviling the country.

In the letter, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday, Barrister Bamgbose made it clear that Nigerians voted out Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 to replace him with President Muhammadu Buhari mainly because of the security situation at the time.

He, however, regretted that President Buhari’s efforts have not really brought the situation under control since he resumed office in 2015.

The senior lawyer advised the President to assure Nigerians that he is on top of the situation as the Chief Security Officer of the country and warn the insurgents and hoodlums that enough is enough.

The letter added, “Nigerians Your Excellency, it has become inevitable and very important to write you this letter and make it open for all Nigerians to read. I want to remind your Excellency that in the year 2015, you won an election that was historic and heroic. Historic because it was the first time in the history of our democracy that the incumbent lost to the opposition.

“Your Excellency, with due respect, you won the election not necessarily because you were from the North. Remember your Excellency that was your 4th attempt to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, I won’t want to believe also that you won the election because the North desperately desired to be in power. It’s my humble view that Nigerians were not comfortable with the way Jonathan handled the issue of security.

“The bombings were too much. People were dying, properties were destroyed. Refugee camps came up. Nigerians felt being a retired General, you will do better than Jonathan. I believed that also and heavily campaigned for you to be the next President of Nigeria.

“To God be the glory, you were sworn in as the President, Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces. There were jubilations everywhere across the country. Nigerians believed that you are the answer, that Boko Haram will be history.





“Unfortunately, that was not to be. With all sincerity, I won’t say you have not done anything to stem the tide of insecurity in the nation, but your Excellency, the much you have done has not really brought the situation under control.

“Its true bombings have reduced but we now have various criminal groups, gunmen, bandits, Herdsmen, apart from the kidnapping and Boko Haram. Your Excellency, the situation is getting worse.

“You visited Borno recently and told them that the Boko Haram was due to the community leaders cooperating with then, your Excellency, I beg to disagree with you. What will be the gain of the community leaders?

“Recently, you were in Katsina and told them they should not mete out capital punishment to bandits. Your Excellency, with due respect, that statement is counterproductive. This statement will rather encourage and bolden the bandits.

“Your Excellency, this is certainly not a time for excuses and blame game. You need to decisively act and put an end to the spate of insecurity in the country. Be reminded that some of those who voted for you in 2015 and 2019 have become victims of insecurity.

“You may want to ask me for my suggestions, I’ve suggestions, your Excellency. One, come up with a National broadcast and declare a State of emergency in the country. Talk tough like a military man you are.

“Assure Nigerians that you are on top of the situation as the Chief Security Officer of the country. Warn the insurgents and hoodlums that enough is enough, that you will no longer tolerate any criminal act that will jeopardize the lives of your citizens.

“Secondly, come up with a program to call all the criminals to surrender their arms and be empowered. ‘DROP YOUR ARMS AND GET EMPOWERED’ Conclusively your Excellency comes with a program to Eradicate poverty.

“It’s my belief that poverty can be defeated if we have the right ideas to confront it. Your Excellency, I wish you well. Always remember, you are accountable to God your maker at the end of your journey on earth.”