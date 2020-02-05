<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to apologise to Nigerians over the insecurity issue in the country.

PDP said Buhari should accept failure over his inability to find solution to insecurity challenges facing the country.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party asked the president to rejig his security chiefs.

The former ruling party said Buhari should appoint qualified hands to man the nation’s security.

This is coming at a time when the Senate passed a vote of no confidence on the Military, police and other security agents over the insecurity issues bedeviling the nation.





However, PDP said: “We counsel Buhari to immediately apologize for his comments, accept failure, rejig his security high command and engage more competent hands to effectively tackle the security

challenges.

“Indeed, what Nigerians want to hear from President Buhari is the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators of mass killings in Benue, Plateau, Kogi, Niger, Yobe, Adamawa, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and other states of the nation where communities where pillaged under his watch.

“Furthermore, we urge Nigerians not to allow such statements to deter and divide their emerging common front against acts of terrorism and violence in our country.”