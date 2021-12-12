Insecurity: Nigeria’s leadership on vacation – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, said the country’s leadership has gone on vacation at a time when the citizens are suffering from the consequences of insecurity.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this while fielding questions from journalists.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had made life “unbearable” for Nigerians, stating that: “Government is a continuum.

“If a government is incapable, why seek election? If you don’t want the heat, don’t go near the fire.

“This business is about seriousness. The APC and the group in government, you know better than me, that they are not serious. That is why they are having problems.”

Ologunagba added: “It is important that I say something clearly – the APC is not a party. That is why you find out that everything that they do is consistent with their confusion.

“Because they are strange bedfellows, no consensus, no ideology, no common purpose, no common mission, therefore, it is very difficult for them to come together. There are irreconcilable differences between them.

“If you find a party that can reconcile itself and come out with the outcome of the national convention, it means, that if all Nigeria is handed over to the PDP, then it can solve all the contradiction in Nigeria – ethnicism, religious consideration, tribal consideration.

“The question about numbness to violence, numbness to bloodshed. Anywhere in the world that you find a leadership that is truly a leadership, they won’t go on vacation, during a crisis.

“When you have destruction happen to countries, a president of that country is expected to step forward as a consoler-in-chief.

“But in Nigeria, there is an absolute lack of leadership. That is why we find 40, 50 people dying every day and it looks like normal.

“We have a leadership that has gone on vacation, Nigeria is disintegrating under a retired general, what an irony. A president who does not care. When people are killed rather than sympathise, they blame them.”

“You recall farmers that were killed in their farms some time ago, somebody said they didn’t get permission to their farms. What kind of inhuman people do we have in leadership. But I said Nigerians know better and they want to change.”

Nigerians are witnessing carnages across the country, especially in the North.

From the burning alive of passengers by bandits in Sokoto to the murder of Dr Rabe Nasir, former Commissioner of Science and Technology in Katsina to the bloodshed by bandits in a mosque in Niger State, among others.