The Governorship, National Assembly and House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Katsina State has shifted its sitting venue to Abuja.

An administrative staff member of the panel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, cited insecurity as reasons for the development, although he did not elaborate.

The source said, “The sitting is now taking place in Abuja and no more in Katsina.”

The Katsina Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, also confirmed the development on Monday.

Majigiri told newsmen on the phone, “We have just been told of the change in the venue of the tribunal. It is now shifted to a magistrate’s court in Wuse, Abuja. We are on our way there now for the adoption of the addresses slated for tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Counsel for the parties in the governorship election petitions are supposed to adopt their various written addresses on Tuesday (today).

It is thereafter that the tribunal will give a date for the ruling on judgement on the petition.

The PDP candidate in the March 9 governorship election petitions, Senator Yakubu Lado, and his party had petitioned the tribunal to challenge the result of the election.

Governor Aminu Masari, the All Progressives Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission are the first, second and third respondents, respectively, in the petition.

The respondents, on July 29, closed their defence at the tribunal.

Lado and the PDP had, in the first week of July, closed their case at the tribunal.