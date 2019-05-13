<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has withdrawn a certificate of return it issued to Senator Peter Nwaoboshi of Delta North Senatorial District.

The electoral umpire gave the return certificate to Ned Nwoko following a court ruling that recognised him as the genuine candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Senatorial District elections held on February 23.

INEC’s action came a month after the Federal High Court ruled that Nwoko was cheated during the PDP primaries for the senatorial district as the presiding judge, held that Nwoko scored 453 votes to beat Nwaoboshi, who came second with 405 votes.

Although Nwaoboshi, who was first elected to the Senate in 2015, immediately appealed the ruling, the electoral commission, however, decided to comply with the subsisting judgement of the Federal High Court.