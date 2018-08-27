The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State has warned its staff to desist from taking gratifications from intending voters in the ongoing voter registration exercise in the state.

The Head, Voter Education and Publicity in the commission, Mr. Leo Nkedife, gave the warning in Awka, at the weekend while debunking allegations of fraudulent practices against some personnel of the commission.

He said the commission had set traps to capture defaulting staff that collect money to register people in course of the exercise.

“The Commission is committed to its mandate of capturing as many people and distributing as many Permanent Voter Cards as they can before the expiration of the end of August deadline,” he stated.

He maintained that voter registration exercise was free, adding that the Commission has capacity to carry out a hitch free registration.

While urging people to exercise patience while waiting to register to avoid patronising touts that take advantage of people’s impatience to exploit them, Nkedife advised the public to report cases of irregularity and sharp practices for appropriate sanctions.