<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kogi State, Professor James Apam, has said that his worries on the November governorship election in the state would be violence.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Unveiling/Multi Stakeholders Consultative Meeting On Curbing Violence Against Women in Politics, VAWIP, which took place in Lokoja, Prof. Apam noted that it is sad that some hoodlums during elections storm polling stations and disrupt the elections.

According to him, all efforts put in place by INEC to organise free, fair, credible election is always jeopardized by some people and thereby given a setback to the process.

He called on parents to educate their wards against violence and see how the November Governorship election can be free and fair.

“INEC is doing everything possible to organise a free, fair and credible governorship election in November, we have met with Traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state on the way forward.

“People always blame INEC when there is a problem, but the truth of the matter is that in most cases, the electorate and politicians are responsible for the problem. Yes on our part we normally encounter some problems but I can assure you that some of these problems will be solved before, during and after kogi Governorship election.

Earlier, the Executive Director, Challenge Parenthood Initiative, Eunice Agbogun in a welcome address said the programme was organised as the state is getting set for the November governorship election.

She mentioned that the coming election was critical and women should not be relegated to the background by men.

She urged women to come out and participate in politics and also vote for whoever they support in the coming election.