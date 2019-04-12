<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) National Executive Committee (NEC) on Friday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use electronic voting in subsequent elections to guarantee effectiveness in the process.

Mr Chinedu Okoye, National Publicity Secretary, DPC, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

“DPC NEC demands the use of electronic voting system to ensure that the people’s mandates are not subverted by unscrupulous politicians.’’

Okoye also said that the party’s NEC met to review the performance of the party in the 2019 general elections and chart the way forward.

He said that the NEC strongly condemned the irregularities that occurred during the general elections.

“The Party urges Nigerians to protect the Nation’s hard-earned democracy and ensure that future elections are free, fair, credible, transparent and generally acceptable,” he said.

The Spokesman said that the party had resolved to field credible candidates for the Nov.2 governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa.

He said that the NEC urged eligible voters in Kogi and Bayelsa to obtain their permanent voter cards and ensure that they voted for candidates of their choice.

He said that the party warned against violence, vote buying and other electoral malpractice that characterised the 2019 general elections.