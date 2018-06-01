The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State has urged the electorate in the state to register and get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to be eligible to vote.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of Bauchi state, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, made the call during a press conference with journalists and members of the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in Bauchi, the State capital.

“We have received and distributed 93,486 PVCs but so far, only 6,524 have been collected, which forms barely 7%.

“I am appealing to the media and IPAC to mobilize voters to collect their cards” Mr. Abdullahi noted.

Responding to questions from journalists, Mr. Abdullahi assured the electorate of their safety during the forthcoming bi-election for Southern senatorial district in Bauchi, which he said will hold after Sallah.

He urged everyone to be law abiding and channel grievances to the appropriate quarters, if the need arises.