The Independent National Electoral Commission said on Wednesday that it was not contemplating the electronic transmission of voting results in the forthcoming Bayelsa State governorship election.

INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Bayelsa State, Mr. Monday Udoh, stated this while responding to a question during a Press conference in Yenagoa.

Udoh said there was no electronic server in the state to enable the collation and transmission of the governorship poll results, scheduled to hold on November 16.

“There is no server in Bayelsa State. Do I have a server here (in INEC office)? Can I transmit results except to Bayelsa server here? So, I don’t have a server to transmit results to,” he said.

Udoh said voting on election day would be done manually and results of the exercise could not therefore be transmitted electronically.