The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it is poised to record zero violence in 2019 general elections.

The INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Delta, Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony, said this in Asaba when she played host to a delegation of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) from the state.

Orianran-Anthony said that the commission would like to improve on the achievements it recorded in 2015.

She said that these could be achieved through adequate and positive publicity from the media.

The administrative secretary said that no matter the amount of money spent on any election without enough publicity, it would be a waste.

She, therefore, appealed to NAWOJ to partner the commission in the area of sensitization, enlightenment and education of the public on its activities.

Orianran-Anthony also said that NAWOJ members should use their various media organisations to promote Delta as a peaceful state.

She said that people needed to be well informed that Delta was a peaceful state and not a violent one.

The association should also advise the public to be abreast of the commission’s electoral guidelines for them to understand the electoral process, she said.

She said that if they did not understand the electoral guidelines, it might create a problem.

The INEC’s administrative secretary also called on youths and women to come out and participate in 2019 general elections.

She said that the citizens should not stop at registering for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), collect them and use them to vote on election days.

She advised mothers against sacrificing the future of their children on the altar of monetary gains and yards of fabric.

Earlier, Mrs Pat. Gbemudu, NAWOJ Chairman, said that the association was always touched with the damage, destruction, loss of lives and properties that go with election in the nation.

Gbemudu said that NAWOJ thought it could collaborate with the commission through the various advocacy programmes to redress some of the challenges confronting the conduct of elections.