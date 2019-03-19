



The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the collation of the governorship election results of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area and the subsequent announcement of the result.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this at a press conference at the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu Conference Hall, INEC Headquarters in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said, “the court has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission from continuing with the collation and subsequent announcement of the result of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area as it affects the Governorship election.”