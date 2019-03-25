<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission has shifted the date for the issuance of Certificates of Return to the Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

The INEC Spokesman, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said that the event, earlier scheduled for Wednesday would now hold on Friday.

Akinbiyi, however, said that the commission would later announce a new date for the issuance of the certificates to the 40 lawmakers-elect of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“The event will take place at the INEC Lagos office, 6, Birrel Avenue Sabo-Yaba at 11 a.m.

“A new date will be announced later for the presentation of Certificates of Return to the 40 elected members of Lagos State House of Assembly,” Akinbiyi said.

INEC had on March 21, in a statement signed by its Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun, announced that it would present the certificates to the newly- elected officers on March 27.