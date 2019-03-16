



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would conduct supplementary elections in two state constituencies in Ebonyi State.

INEC had declared the elections inconclusive following the inferno that razed electoral materials in Ezza North Local Government Area which saw more than 36,000 voters disenfranchised as well as other challenges recorded in the other areas which necessitated the declaration.

A statement issued by the Acting Administrative Secretary of INEC in the state, Mr. Andy Ezeani, showed that the elections would hold on Saturday March 23, at the affected polling units.

“For Ebonyi State consequently, supplementary elections will be held in the following Constituencies; Ezza North West (Ekka Registration Area – 16 PUs and Oriuzor Registration Area, 32 PUs/VPs); Ezza North East (Okposi Umuoghara Registration Area – 27 PU/VPs).