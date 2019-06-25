<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Joint Forum of Presidential candidates and Chairmen of 60 political parties that took part in the last Presidential election have asked the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party to stop heating up the polity with the INEC server controversy which they say is unnecessary.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Chairman of the Forum of Presidential candidates, Alhaji Shittu Muhammed, said it was out of place for the PDP to be insisting on inspecting INEC server when the commission informed all parties before the elections that it will no deploy the server for the election because it was not backed by law.

The Forum, however, passed a vote of confidence on the electoral management body for conducting a hitch-free election despite the challenges it faced which they said include sabotage and the non-signing into law of a legal instrument for the election.

Muhammed said that the political parties agreed certain guidelines with the commission for the conduct of the 2019 elections, but the issue of the use of electronic transmission of results was not part of it because of the legal implications.

He said further that while INEC informed the parties that it had experimented the electronic transmission of results in the stand-alone elections in Anambra, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun, it dropped the idea when the electoral act giving legal backing to electronic transmission was not signed into law