



The Bauchi State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that all the sensitive materials required for the rescheduled Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections are ready for distribution.

The Acting Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, Ahmad Alhaji Waziri, disclosed this while answering questions from newsmen at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Bauchi branch on Wednesday.

Waziri said currently, INEC in the state is sorting out the materials for proper distribution to all the 20 local government areas of the state.

The INEC official assured the people that the commission would comply with the directives of the national headquarters for the distribution of the sensitive materials to be conducted between Thursday and Friday.

Waziri used the opportunity to solicit the support of people of the state and indeed all the stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the elections.