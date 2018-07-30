The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday urged stakeholders to give it the necessary support to curb vote-buying and other electoral offences.

The Chairperson, Legal Services of the INEC, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, made the appeal in Lagos at two-day training for legal officers of the commission and police officers on the prosecution of electoral offences.

The training was organised by INEC in conjunction with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

Agbamuche-Mbu said vote-buying and other electoral malpractices undermined the credibility of elections and by extension democracy.

She said that though INEC had limitations in terms of resources, technology and personnel, it would continue do its best to address the issue.

The INEC official urged law-enforcement agents, politicians, civil societies and others to complement the commission’s efforts and do their best to deal with vote-buying and other malpractices.

“Now more than ever, there is the need to prevent, curtail and manage various electoral offences.

“Recent happenings in Ekiti State during the just concluded governorship election have thrown up the need for a closer look at our prosecutorial efforts in the area of electoral offences.

“Vote-buying has become an issue as witnessed in the Ekiti State governorship election and INEC cannot stand aloof and allow its efforts in planning successful elections be thrown into disrepute.

“We must protect the sanctity and secrecy of the votes. We will do our best to ensure this,’’ she said.

Agbamuche-Mbu said the duty of prosecution of electoral offences had placed a great burden on the commission.

She said it was because of this that the commission had over the years advocated the creation of an Electoral Offences Commission to effectively handle electoral offences.

Agbamuche-Mbu said it was in view of this that INEC was conducting the training for its legal officers and police officers to enhance their capacities.

She thanked ECES for supporting the training programme, urging it to continue to support INEC to effectively discharge its responsibilities.

In his speech, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, INEC National Commissioner in charge of South West, said the commission was committed to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

Ogunmola said that the commission would require the support of all Nigerians to achieve the goal.

Earlier, the Project Co-ordinator of ECES, Mr Rudolf Elbling, said the perpetration of election offences had an impact on the integrity of the electoral process.

“Election offences constitute a violation of the laws and regulations guiding the conduct of elections, leading to the destruction of electoral materials and disruption of elections,’’ he said.

Elbing said there was therefore the need to put in place effective mechanisms to punish electoral offenders to protect the electoral process.

He said it was important to enhance the capacities of those involved in the prosecution of electoral offences to deal with the problem of electoral malpractices.

Ebling said ECES partnered with INEC to conduct the training of its legal officers and police officers to enable them do more to deter electoral malpractices.

“The training, which is first in the series to be organised across the six geo-political zones, is also to boost professional synergies among some of the most important stakeholders in the electoral process.

“The objective of the training is to improve the skills of INEC legal officers and police in the prosecution of electoral offences,’’ he said.

He said the ECES would continue to support INEC to develop its competencies to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

Elbling said that the centre planned to conduct training for Judges of Appeal Courts and Electoral Offences Tribunals, with a view to strengthening their capacities to attend to issues of electoral offences.