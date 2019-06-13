<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has called on the National Association of Women Journalist (NAWOJ) FCT to help partner with the commission towards promoting voter education within the FCT.

The INEC REC further charged the association to help build the capacity of women and youths in the FCT and enhance their participation in in voting and general participation in politics.

Speaking when he received a delegation of the NAWOJ, FCT led by the Chairperson, Comrade Stella Okoh-Esene, he stressed that women should not look at themselves as an isolated group where they have to beg Women also are known to be fighters, so they can also vie for positions and contest they don’t have to beg, there is no reason why women cannot occupy and win elections

We want you to also help and partner with INEC in the area of voter education for women, so that women can receive education on how to vote and vote properly so that their votes can count.

Alhaji Bello who noted that the elections in the FCT where violence free however noted that the elections were not totally hitch free as they had over 20 court cases still pending in the courts

Not that litigations is a manifestation of non-credibility, but people really are clearly exercising their rights to challenge what they perceive as not being credible, if people had agreed about its credibility 100%, we wouldn’t have gone to court.

He appealed to NAWOJ to research into communities so as to help them tell their stories in a way that would help resolve such challenges and to not also limit themselves to the coverage of women issues alone as the profession has no man or woman.

The NAWOJ Chairperson, Ms Stella Okoh-Esene, in her remarks had commended the REC for a violence free and credible elections within the FCT, while lamenting the non-participation of the association in monitoring the 2019 electoral processes.

While calling for more support for women in the nation’s political space, she called for the RECs support in the Associations upcoming programmes which included the upcoming NAWOJ week, Outreach/Campaigns on violence against women as well as visits to Internally Displaced Persons Camp among others.