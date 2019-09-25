<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





To achieve success in the future elections, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr. Mutiu Agboke, on Tuesday called for synergy among stakeholders to guarantee success in future elections.

Agboke spoke when he hosted the State Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr. Iskilu Akinsanya, in his office.

“For us to now achieve success together, INEC is not the only stakeholder. We have all the security agencies, National Orientation Agency and media organisations,” he said.

Agboke maintained that stakeholders must come together towards achieving all that INEC had designed with the laid down rules and regulations.

He said, “If INEC is working in a particular direction and the security agencies are going in the other direction, we cannot achieve the desires success.

“If INEC is looking for a way to give correct information to members of the public and the media is misinforming, are we on the same page?

“And the need for us to change the narrative is the reason why we are calling on all the stakeholders.”

He expressed dismay over the harassment, intimidation and arrest of INEC officials during the last general elections by security agencies, saying none of the security agencies has such right.

“NSCDC has no power to maltreat or punish any INEC official without recourse to the REC. No security agency in Nigeria has any power to harass, intimidate or arrest any REC without recourse to our chairman,” he added.

Agboke said that the commission lost one out of the 32 cases instituted against it at the election petition tribunals sitting in the state, while others were disposed off.

“Let me inform you that the commission was sued at the election petitions tribunal for 32 cases, from governorship election to house of reps, Senate to House of Assembly.”