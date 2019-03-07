



The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) and the security agencies involved in the conduct of the general elections met on to concretise security arrangements ahead of Saturday polls.

On Saturday 9th March 2019, Nigerians are expected to elect Governors in 29 States, as well as members of Houses of Assembly in all the States of the Federation.

There will also be elections into FCT council areas as well as supplementary National Assembly polls in some part of the country where elections did not hold on the 23rd of February.

Welcoming the security chiefs, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stressed the importance of the meeting as it is coming two days before the last sets of the general elections.

He said, “this is a very important meeting indeed. It is also the last consultative meeting before the second phase of voting in the 2019 general elections.”