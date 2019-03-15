



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled Saturday, March 23, for supplementary elections in Ebonyi.

The supplementary elections are due to inconclusive elections in some polling units in the 2019 Governorship and State Assembly elections in the state.

Mr Andy Ezeani, the INEC’s Administrative Secretary in Ebonyi, made this known in Abakaliki on Friday.

“Consequently, supplementary elections will take place in affected polling units in the three state constituencies where elections were inconclusive,’’ Ezeani said in a statement.

He listed the affected constituencies and polling units to include: Ezza North West; Ekka registration area with 16 polling units and Oriuzor registration area with 32 polling units and voting points.

Ezeani said that supplementary elections would hold in 27 polling units and voting points in Okposi Umuoghara registration area of Ezza North East state constituency.

He noted that supplementary elections would also hold in 19 polling units across six registration areas in Izzi East state constituency including; Igbeagu Nduogbu, Igbeagu Ndietta, Igbeagu III, Mgbaluku I, Mgbabeluzor and Ndieze Ndiabor Ishiagu.

“INEC, Ebonyi, implores the electorate in the affected constituencies to come out to cast their votes on Saturday, March 23, 2019,’’ Ezeani said.