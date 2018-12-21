Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revised the guidelines for accrediting observers.

The chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, made this known at the swearing in ceremony of the commission’s new secretary.

“The commission has revised the guidelines for accrediting observers,” he said.

Election observers are people, both local and international, who are present during election at different levels, to observe the electoral process, after which they file reports.

The chairman said the commission has received numerous applications from several groups including support groups of candidates for accreditation to serve as observers in the general election, which is 56 days away.

Noting the purpose for accreditation for election is to increase the transparency of the process, he said only observers and interest groups interested only in the process not political parties or candidates, will be accredited.

He said report of observers serve as a useful feedback mechanism for strengthening the process and procedures, therefore, it is counterproductive for such important process to become an “all comer business” which is why it became necessary to revise its guidelines.

Announcing details of this revised guidelines will be published this weekend and early next week in national newspapers and on the commission’s website he asked interested organisations to apply to the commission.

These applications, he promised, will be properly scrutinised in line with the revised guideline.

“We shall critically scrutinised all application from organisations interested in election and only those that meet the rigorous criteria will be accredited.”