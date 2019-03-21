



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed 13th April 2019 for supplementary election in Rivers state.

Besides, the commission is to resume collation of results of the last Governorship and State Assembly elections on 2nd to 5th of April.

INEC however noted election had been concluded in 21 state constituencies.

The commission is to meet with all critical stakeholders in the state on March 30.

INEC has also fixed 28th March for the inter-agency (security) meeting.