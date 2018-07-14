The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will release timetable and schedule of activities to fill the existing vacancies in the Bauchi South and Katsina North Senatorial Districts by next week.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Commissioner, Mohammad Haruna, on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Haruna said that the commission would also by next week release timetable and schedule of activities Ieading to the conduct of bye-election to replace a member representing Obudu 1 State Constituency in the House of Assembly Cross River State.

According to Mr Haruna, this follows the official notifications received by INEC from the presiding officers from the Senate and Cross River State House of Assembly.

“INEC wishes to inform the public that it has today received information from the President of the Senate about existing vacancies in the Bauchl South and Katsina North Senatorial Districts, occasioned by the death of the Senators representing the said districts.

“Similar information has been received from the Cross River State House of Assembly about the demise of the member representing Obudu 1 State Constituency in the House.

“The Commission will, in accordance with relevant Constitutional and Statutory provisions, issue a detailed timetable and schedule of activities next week leading to the conduct of the polls to fill these vacancies.”

Mr Haruna also noted that there had been media reports of the death of other representatives in the National as well as State Assemblies.

“However, these have not been formally communicated to the Commission and no vacancies have been declared by the presiding officers of the respective Houses.”

INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu recently told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the the commission was yet to be officially informed on five existing vacancies in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assemblies.

Yakubu, however, pledged that the commission was fully prepared to conduct bye-elections to fill those vacancies as soon as it is communicated.