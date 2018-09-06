The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has registered a total of 14 million new voters across the country.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Thursday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Professor Yakubu explained that the voters were registered during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise which ended recently.

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, he disclosed that the figure has brought the total number of voters registered by the commission to 84 million.

The INEC boss added that the number of those who took part in the registration exercise represented a 21 per cent increase in the total figure of eligible voters in the country.

The exercise which lasted for about 16 months ended on Friday last week.