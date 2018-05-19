The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Gombe state, over the weekend said it had registered 143,277 new eligible voters in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Umar Ibrahim, disclosed this to newsmen during a press conference in Gombe.

Ibrahim said since the commencement of the exercise over 143, 277 persons applied for Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) across the state, comprising 91,300 and 51,977 females.

The REC added that 1,117 inter state transfer cases were attended to and 1,753 intra state request were look into, while 12, 797 persons registered for replacement of missing, lost or defaced PVCs.

“I am happy to inform you that INEC Gombe state has received a total of 47,718 PVCs for all those that registered from April to December, 2017 and those that applied for inter state transfer within same period.”

Ibrahim while expressing satisfaction with the exercise in the state, said distribution of the received PVCs will commence on Monday 21st May 2018.

The REC then urged all those who registered within the period to come out and collect their PVCs and all eligible voters who are yet to register, to use this opportunity by visiting any of the 32 CVR centers in the state.

“Distribution of the new PVCs will commence on Monday 21st May, 2018 in the 11 INEC LGA offices in the state and will continue alongside the ongoing CVR.”