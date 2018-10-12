



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced minor reshuffle in the chairmanship of standing committees which affected the former chairman of the Commission, Amina Zakari and four other National Commissioners.

National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, who made the disclosure, in a statement, did not, however, disclose the reason for such decision taken after its weekly meeting, in Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the statement, those affected in the reshuffle included Festus Okoye, Solomon Adedeji Soyebi, Mohammed Mustafa Lecky, Amina Bala Zakari and Okechukwu Ibeanu.

The Commission further revealed that no political party among the 89 of them that nominated candidates for the 2019 general elections has submitted sponsored candidates (Form CF002) and personal particulars (Form CF001) to the center designed by the Commission for the collection of the said documents.

“The chairmanship of five out of its 15 Standing Committees have been re-organised as follows; Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, Board of the Electoral Institute, Asolomon Adedeji Soyebi, Planning, Monitoring and Strategy Committee, Mohammed Mustafa Lecky, Health and Welfare Committee, Amina Bala Zakari, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee, Okechukwu Ibeanu,” the Commission announced.

While warning that the deadline for the submission remains sacrosanct, the statement further said, “INEC held its usual weekly meeting October 11 and noted none of the 89 registered political parties that notified the Commission of their intentions to conduct their primaries has submitted the list of its sponsored candidates (Form CF002) and personal particulars (Form CF001) to the center designed by the Commission for the collection of the said documents.

“The deadlines for the submission of Form CF002 and Form CF001 for the 2019 general elections remains: Presidential and National Assembly; October 18, 2018. Governorship and State Assemblies; November 2, 2018,” the statement read.