Mr. Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, has revealed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recruited and trained about 610 officials for tomorrow’s Ibarapa East bye-election.

Agboke, who disclosed this in Eruwa on Wednesday during a stakeholders meeting for the election into the Oyo state House of Assembly, added that the bye-election would be conducted in 140 polling units across the 10 registration areas in the constituency.

The seat of Ibarapa East Constituency in the Oyo Assembly became vacant following the death of the former Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo.

The REC revealed that the 610 personnel that would be used for the poll “comprises both permanent staff of INEC and ad-hoc officials with corps members to be deployed as presiding officers at polling units.”

He assured that there would be adequate security during the bye-election, as security agents and the commission had perfected plans to ensure the protection of lives and election materials.

Agboke said there would be restriction of vehicular movement between 8:00 am and 2:00 p.m. that the election would hold.

The Oyo REC hinted that Smart Card Readers (SCRs) would be used for the poll, but added that manual accreditation would not be discouraged when necessary.

He also disclosed that seven political parties would participate in the election.

The political parties, according to him, are Accord Party, Peoples Democratic Party, All Progressives Congress and Fresh Democratic Party, Hope Democratic Party, Nigerian Peoples Congress and Mega Party of Nigeria.