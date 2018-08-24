The Independent National Electoral Commission said it has registered 13,013,989 new voters from its nationwide Continuous Voter Registration between April 2017 and August 20 2018.

A consolidated CVR report released on Friday in Abuja by the commission revealed that 3,981,502 voters were registered in 2017, while 9,032,487 were registered in 2018, up to August 20.

The infographic overview of the report shows that 7,173,683 of the fresh voters were male, while 5,840,306 were female.

A breakdown of the report shows that Lagos has the highest number of CVR with 685, 503, followed by Rivers with 665,560 and Abia 536,039.

States with the lowest number of voters were Ondo with 136, 8827; Ekiti, 179,518; and Kwara with 181, 920.

The report also revealed that 847, 693 Permanent Voter Cards had so far been collected, while transfer requests of 641, 274 had been made.

Card replacement requests of 999,656 had also been accomplished.