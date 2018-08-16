The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Obo Effanga, said on Thursday that the commission had received the sensitive materials for the conduct of the Port Harcourt Constituency III State Assembly by-election.

Mr Effanga told journalists at the INEC’s State Headquarters in Port Harcourt that he received the materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria amid tight security.

He said movement would be restricted on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. within the area for the conduct of the by-election.

Mr Effanga, while urging voters to exercise their franchise with their Permanent Voter Cards, assured them of adequate security, adding that there would be free, fair and credible electoral process using the Smart Cards.

He said the participating political parties had also assured the commission that they would play the game by the rule, to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

Also speaking, an agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Michael Igolima, said he was satisfied with the procedure for handing over the materials to INEC officials.

“We went to CBN to collect the sensitive materials; I am okay with the process; everything was okay.”

Mr Igolima urged his party members to come out en masse and vote for candidates of their choice.

In his remarks, Gospel Nwigbara, an agent of another political party, the Mass Movement of Nigeria (MMN), also commended the way the sensitive materials were received at the CBN.

He urged his party members to come out in their numbers for the election.