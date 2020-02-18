<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the court injunction which restrained it from de-registering 31 political parties.

Recall that Justice Anwuli Chikere who issued the injunction, ruled that INEC failed to oppose the application by the affected political parties and their legal rights must be protected.

However, INEC’s Director Voter Education Publicity (VEP), Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, mocked the development, comparing the injunction with resurrecting the dead as courts do not grant injunctions to stop an act which has already been done.





He added the commission is yet to be served the court injunction.

Uzzi said; “Courts don’t grant injunctions to stop an act which has already been done. Perhaps, the fact of deregistration wasn’t brought to the court’s attention.

“I am aware that this was mentioned in court today (yesterday) by the plaintiffs’ lawyer but their application to restore the plaintiffs as registered political parties wasn’t taken.

“This motion is still pending. The court has granted an accelerated hearing of the case.”