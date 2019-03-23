<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has put on hold, the supplementary elections in Brass Constituency 1 following a court order to include omitted units in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal High Court in Yenagoa had on Friday, ordered the Electoral Commission to include omitted polling units in the supplementary elections in the constituency.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Monday Udoh, the Bayelsa REC, announced that out of the three constituencies earlier scheduled for the polls, election was now holding in two, including Southern-Ijaw IV and Ogbia 11.

“INEC wishes to inform the good people of Bayelsa that the supplementary polls to conclude results in three constituencies namely: Brass 1, Ogbia 11, and Souther-Ijaw IV, is holding on March 23 with the exception of Brass 1.

“The conduct of supplementary in Brass 1, ward 6 polling units 11-16 has been put on hold by an interlocutory order of the Federal High Court in Yenagoa in suit No: FHC/YNG/CS/41/2019 and dated march 22.

“The supplementary elections in the other two constituencies are holding as scheduled. We wish to inform that necessary arrangements are already in place for a hitch free exercise in those two constituencies.

“As law abiding agency, the commission will inform the stakeholders as soon as the court order is dispensed with on Brass constituency 1,” the REC explained.