The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to publish names of candidates and their particulars for Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections today, it was gathered on Thursday.

Fifty-two parties submitted lists of nominated candidates for Bayelsa State, while 49 parties submitted for Kogi.

INEC monitored 64 primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi.

The publication of the list and particulars, according to the National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, is in accordance “with the Electoral Act and in line with the timetable and schedule of activities for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.”

He said in a statement that the particulars of the nominees “will be published on the notice boards of our offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.”

Okoye urged the parties to comply with the guidelines and schedule of activities.

“As we continue to prepare for the Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections scheduled for November 16, the commission once more reminds the parties of the timelines in the timetable and schedule of activities and requests in strict compliance with them. We look forward to working with the parties and other stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two states free, fair and credible,” he said.

The national commissioner said as required by law, the commission monitored the parties’ primaries, adding that the list of aspirants who emerged had been published.

“From our records, 64 parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa State as against 59 in Kogi State. Out of these, 52 parties for Bayelsa State and 49 for Kogi submitted the list of candidates and their particulars at the close of nomination at 6pm on September 9. While some of the parties that conducted primaries did not submit any list and particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the commission. Out of the 101 nominees for the two states, 91 are men, representing 90 per cent, while 10 are women, representing 10 per cent of the nominees. Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa State, six are women, while 46 are men. The corresponding figures for Kogi State are four women and 45 male nominees.

“The publication of the particulars of nominees is for the public to make claims and objections regarding these candidates, as required by law. Similarly, the commission has observed from a preliminary review of the list and particulars submitted by the parties that some of the governorship and deputy-governorship candidates are below the minimum age prescribed by the constitution for these positions. The commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action,” he said.