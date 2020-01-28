<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the promotion of 3,295 members of its staff nationwide.

The commission made the announcement in a statement issued by Director Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzi, in Abuja.

Osaze-Uzi said that those promoted had sat for the 2019 promotion examination and were properly evaluated before their elevation.

A breakdown of the figure showed that 15 Deputy Directors were promoted to Directorship level; 1,965 promoted to between GL 07 and 15; and 1,315 to between Grade Level 03 and Grade Level 06.





“Those promoted from the rank of Deputy Directors to Directors include, Aliyu Bello, Victor Aluko, Garba Lawal Mohammed, Osaretin I O, Shallangwa M Y, Caroline Okpe, Ichabe Gabriel and Mikah Tabal.

“Others are; Abubakar Garba, Jibreen Yakub, Isa Gummi, Chima Duruaku, Boco Ekong, Waheed Ganiyu and Ojewande Akinropo.”

Osaze-Uzi said the promotion was in furtherance of INEC’s commitment to the welfare of its workers.