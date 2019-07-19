<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has submitted documents requested by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to the Presidential Elections Tribunal.

THEWILL recalls that the tribunal had on Wednesday, ordered INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Zamfara State, to produce documents requested by the petitioners.

Counsel to PDP and Atiku, Chris Uche, SAN, confirmed that the documents were brought to the court on Thursday and they will be formally tendered on Friday.

“Within just 24 hours of the making of the order, all the documents they have been asking for are all here.”

Meanwhile, Counsel to INEC, Mr Yunus Usman, SAN, dismissed insinuations that the commission was reluctant to provide the documents.

“We are not afraid of tendering documents, in fact, we will give them, but if they don’t follow the procedure, we will still object.”