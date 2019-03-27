<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday issued the Certificate of Return to Governor Darius Ishaku and his deputy, Haruna Manu.

Speaker of the Taraba State 24-member House of Assembly, Peter Abel Diah, also received his Certificate of Return.

All the winners of the House of Assembly polls, including Mark Useni, representing Takum II constituency, were given the Certificate of Return.

The documents (Certificates) were given at the INEC Conference Hall, Jalingo -the Taraba state capital.

The governor, who contested on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), had polled 520,433 votes in 12 of the 16 local government areas to defeat Sani Abubakar Danladi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who trailed him with 362,735 votes.

Speaker Diah, who also won in PDP, had polled 14,814 votes to slam his closest rival of the APC who got 7,842 votes.

The INEC Resident Commissioner, represented by the administrative secretary, said the certificates were given in compliance with Section 75 of the Electoral Act 1999.

He congratulated the poll winners and urged them to serve in the interest of the people who voted them into office.

Receiving the Certificate of Return, Ishaku asked for peace to enable him perform.

He said: “When I make a promise I keep it. All the promises I made in 2019 electioneering campaign shall be kept.

“I will ask for what I requested in 2015: Give me peace and I will give you development.

“Peace is the antidote for development because there can never be any development where violence thrives.

“Ask all the communities that gave me peace -they are enjoying developmental projects I provided.

“In Taraba state, the potentials are huge. Thus, all hands must be on the desk for us all to tap it,” he said.