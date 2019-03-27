<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osun on Wednesday presented Certificates of Return to the 26 members-elect of the Osun House of Assembly.

Mr Olusegun Agbaje, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), appreciated stakeholders for their contributions toward the success of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Agbaje, while congratulating the elected lawmakers, reminded them that they were elected by the people of their constituencies to represent and serve them.

The REC urged them not to betray the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He also tasked them to make contributions in the assembly to uplift the livelihood of the people of the state and most importantly, be magnanimous in victory.

Speaking on behalf of the members-elect, Mr Timothy Owoeye, the lawmaker representing Ilesa East State Constituency (re-elected), thanked INEC for providing a level playing field for them to be elected.

Owoeye, the current Osun Assembly Majority Leader, promised INEC that the lawmakers would continue to support the commission and give it necessary assistance in the conduct of future elections in the state.

In his remarks, Mr Kunle Akande, a former Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was elected to represent Olorunda State Constituency, appreciated God and his constituents.

Akande promised that the elected lawmakers would enact quality laws and legislations that would improve the lives of the people.