The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates to the 23 new political parties registered ahead of the 2019 general election.

The registration of these political parties brought the number of political parties in Nigeria to 91.

The commission on its twitter handle @INECNigeria revealed the certificates were presented to the new parties by INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday in Abuja.

The tweet read “Presentation of certificates to 23 newly registered political parties at the commission’s conference hall by the chairman INEC Mahmood Yakubu.”

Below is a list of the 23 newly registered parties.

Advanced Alliance Party

Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party

African Action Congress

Alliance For A United Nigeria

Alliance Of Social Democrats

Alliance Nation Party

Alliance People’s Movement

Alternative Party Of Nigeria

Change Nigeria Party

Congress Of Patriots

Liberation Movement

Movement For Restoration And Defence Of Democracy

Nigeria Community Movement Party

Nigeria For Democracy

Peoples Coalition Party

Reform and Advancement Party

Save Nigeria Congress

United Patriots

United Peoples Congress

We The People Nigeria

Yes Electorates Solidarity

Youth Party

Zenith Labour Party