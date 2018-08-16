The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates to the 23 new political parties registered ahead of the 2019 general election.
The registration of these political parties brought the number of political parties in Nigeria to 91.
The commission on its twitter handle @INECNigeria revealed the certificates were presented to the new parties by INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday in Abuja.
The tweet read “Presentation of certificates to 23 newly registered political parties at the commission’s conference hall by the chairman INEC Mahmood Yakubu.”
Below is a list of the 23 newly registered parties.
Advanced Alliance Party
Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party
African Action Congress
Alliance For A United Nigeria
Alliance Of Social Democrats
Alliance Nation Party
Alliance People’s Movement
Alternative Party Of Nigeria
Change Nigeria Party
Congress Of Patriots
Liberation Movement
Movement For Restoration And Defence Of Democracy
Nigeria Community Movement Party
Nigeria For Democracy
Peoples Coalition Party
Reform and Advancement Party
Save Nigeria Congress
United Patriots
United Peoples Congress
We The People Nigeria
Yes Electorates Solidarity
Youth Party
Zenith Labour Party