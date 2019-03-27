<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A National commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Haruna, has advised politicians across the country to emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who said that winners of the just concluded general elections are not his enemies.

Speaking on Wednesday at the presentation of Certificate of Return to Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kwara state governor-elect and 24 elected members of the Kwara State House of Assembly held at INEC office, Ilorin, Alhaji Haruna commended the people of the state for holding peaceful elections.

The INEC boss while appealing to the governor-elect not to see members of the opposition as his enemies but rather the new administration should “Emulate the political maturity of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who on behalf of all others that lost in the election, said that the winners are not his enemies.”

He however called on the oposition to criticise constructively, saying that, “you should criticise the speech, but respect the speaker.”

In his brief remark at the occasion, Governor-elect of the state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq promised to run an all-inclusive government that will include members of the opposition.

Abdulrazaq said, “This state belongs to all. We don’t see anybody as opposition. It is Kwara for all. All hands must be on deck (to rebuild the state). This is a poor state and a lot of work has to be done. We will embrace everybody.

“When you record a winning margin of 75% as we did, it means that even those on the side of PDP voted for us. So we are going to ensure that we all work together. We are not going to label anybody. There are good people on the other side too,” he said.

“Our members will also be taken care of and our priority will be to rebuild our state. We need to get everyone together for the task ahead and move our state forward. We have a big task ahead of us but we will surmount the challenges ahead by the grace of God. Once again, we thank everyone who took part in the elections — either as officials or as voters.”

AbdulRazaq also commended the electoral body, the security agencies and the voters for their patriotic roles while the exercise lasted.

He rated the elections in Kwara as the most peaceful and orderly, commending the security agencies for checkmating thuggery and potential violence in the state.