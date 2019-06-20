<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supervising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, Amina Zakari, has said the 2019 post election review will enhance better conduct of future elections.

Zakari said this during the post election review of the 2019 general election by the INEC Sokoto office Thursday.

She expressed optimism that the effort would surely impact positively on future elections in the country.

The national commissioner said that the commission’s resolve to review the conduct of 2019 general election was to enable it identify flaws, weaknesses and strengths observed during the election.

“We have been called upon to identify flaws, weaknesses and strengths observed during the 2019 general election and provide the commission with vital information on how to limit these flaws and weaknesses,” she said.

According to her, the review would focus on the planning, organisation, general state of preparedness, impact of voters’ education and publicity as well as impact of the commission’s interaction with stakeholders.

Zakari said that the review would also focus on the overall impact of the legal framework in the successful conduct of the 2019 general election.

The commissioner also said that the staff of the commission played respective roles to ensure the 2019 general election was a success.

She said the commission is committed to conducting free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Nigeria with an outcome that will inspire the confidence of Nigerians.

“This review is, therefore, necessary to ensure we do not fall short of our goals and to enable us improve in upcoming elections,” she said.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Sokoto State, Mr. Sadiq Musa, expressed hope that future elections would be better than the past elections after the review.

Musa said that the 2019 general election would serve as a mirror to reflect on for better elections in the future, noting that some elections are coming up very soon in some states.