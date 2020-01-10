<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Police Force, on Friday traded blames for the security lapses that marred 2019 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, insisted that security deployment in recent elections left much to be desired.

He vowed that the Commission must adopt a different approach to election security, going forward.





But in a tacit response, the Inspector General of Police, Idris Abubakar, said that security operatives cannot on their own undermine an election without the collaboration of INEC officials.

He said that touts cannot disrupt an election without working in connivance with INEC officials and politicians.

Yakubu and Abubakar spoke at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja