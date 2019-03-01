



The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) will conduct supplementary elections in areas where elections did not take place last Saturday.

The elections will come up on the 9th March, 2019 alongside the scheduled governorship, state Assemblies and FCT council polls.

Besides, the commission has directed the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to submit comprehensive reports of violence incidents to the Commission for appropriate action.

The decisions were reached at the meeting between the management team of INEC and RECs of all the 26 states of the Federation and FCT.