INEC begins physical registration in Ebonyi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi on Monday commenced the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Newsmen report that the national exercise is the physical aspect of the registration which was preceded by an online registration that commenced nationwide on June 28.

Dr Joseph Chukwu, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi at a news conference on Monday in Abakaliki, said that the commission was prepared to deliver a seamless registration in the state.

He said that 15 registration centres had been designated for the exercise, adding that the CVR would take place in all the 13 offices of the commission including the state office that had two registration centres.

Chukwu said that the CVR was for all eligible voters from 18 years and above who are residents in any part of the state.

The REC explained that the physical registration would also give an opportunity to those who did online registration to thumb print and complete other registration processes.

He appealed to eligible Nigerians of voting age to avail themselves of the ongoing registration to register in order to qualify to vote in the 2023 elections.

“The physical registration which started with the online registration on June 28 has commenced in the 15 activated registration centres including the state office today, July 26.

“There are 46 designated centres in Ebonyi but we will be activating them gradually as the exercise progresses and more turnouts are witnessed.

“But we are going to activate three centres within the week.

“The centres are located in three higher institutions namely; Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana in Afikpo, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo and Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki respectively.

“All non-sensitive registration materials including the computers have been deployed to the various centres for timely commencement.”

The REC noted that a designated telephone helpline had been created for quick responses to emergency technical issues and also for the public to contact the commission for any help.

The helpline is 091359029092.