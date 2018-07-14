Everyone with a permanent voter card (PVC) would be allowed to vote even if the card reader malfunctions or fails verify the PVC, according to Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC) National Commissioner Prof Anthonia Simbine.

She said such an incident would be recorded in the register and the person would then be allowed to vote although there is no incidence form being used.

Prof Simbine addressed newsmen in Unit 007, Ward 2, Okekuru, Ikere-Ekiti, where the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka voted despite his PVC not being verified by the card reader.

The INEC chief said there was no cause for alarm, as every registered voter would exercise their franchise as Eleka did.

“Where there are issues with the smart card reader, our ICT support will step in. The card has a chip which works with the smart card reader.

“If per chance, the chip has a problem, it may not be able to read. I’m not saying that is what happened (in the case of Prof Eleka).

“We’re not using the incident form. The incident will be reported on the manual register. It will be written down that it (the PVC) was not captured. But such a person is going to vote,” she said.

Simbine said those still on queue after 2pm will be allowed to vote before counting begins.

Voting has ended in some units, with counting soon to begin.