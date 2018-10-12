



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said yesterday that no political party in the country has submitted the list of its candidates for the 2019 general election.

A statement signed by a national commissioner and member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Mohammed Haruna, after INEC weekly meeting, said the deadline for submission of candidates’ lists remains 18 October, 2018 for presidential and National Assembly positions, while the submission of the lists of governorship and the State Houses of Assembly lists is 2nd November, 2018.

Meanwhile, the commission has restructured its standing committees with Barr Festus Okoye taking over as the Information and Voter Education Committee chairman, while Prince Solomon Soyebi is now committee chairman, Board of Electoral Institute.

Dr Mohammed Mustapha Leky is now heading Planning, Monitoring and Strategic Committee, while Mrs Amina Bala Zakari is heading Health and Welfare Committee.

Prof Okechukwu Ibeanu is now in charge of Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee.