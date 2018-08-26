The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to be transparent in the conduct of the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, who spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, weekend, stated that the names of the 48 governorship candidates and their deputies have been pasted in the state office of INEC.

Agbaje also refuted the allegation that the commission has connived with a political party to release unclaimed Permanent Voters’ Card (PVCs) to them, saying that the allegation is “unfounded and baseless”.

He explained that the PVC of a unit can never work in another polling unit, wondering why politicians would make such allegation against the commission.

The INEC boss explained further that 515,773 PVCs are yet to be collected out of 1,668,524. He assured the parties that the commission would continue the distribution to achieve over 70 per cent distribution.

Agbaje also disclosed that 48 political parties are fielding candidate for the governorship election in the state.

Responding to the challenges of vote-buying, Agbaje said the commission will ensure the arrest of any politician caught distributing money on the day of election.

He said the commission was ready to train the 15,000 ad hoc members of staff to be recruited for the election.