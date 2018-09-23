The Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday issued an official statement about the conduct of the Osun State governorship election.

On its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria, INEC issued a statement signed by Solomon Soyebi, its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education.

Breaking:

STATEMENT ISSUED BY INEC ON THE OSUN GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION… pic.twitter.com/yJ2DUkpvXb — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) September 23, 2018

In the statement, INEC revealed that the election’s Returning Officer, “Professor Joseph Adeola Fuwape, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, has communicated to the Commission, his inability to make a return in accordance with the legal framework and INEC Guidelines.

This is as a result of areas where results were cancelled, there was no voting or there were disruptions.”

The affected areas include Orolu Local Government Area, Ife South, Ife North, and Osogbo Local Government Area.

“Based on the results collated by the Returning Officer, the margin between the leading candidates is 353, which is lower than the number of registered voters in the affected areas. Extant law and INEC Guidelines and Regulations provide that where such situation occurs, a declaration may not be made,” the statement added.

INEC went on to assure Osun state voters, that their votes would count.