



All Progressives Congress ( APC ) may not field a governorship candidate in Enugu after all for the February 9 gubernatorial election.

A final list for the March 9 governorship election published on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that Enugu APC had no candidate.

The list signed by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary, INEC, said it was in obedience to court order as the party was yet to submit a fresh name after Ayogu was sacked.

In the 330-page final list of candidates, Enugu occupied pages 100 to 111, with the APC having None in provision for candidate.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, had allegedly sacked Senator Ayogu Eze as the governorship candidate of the party in Enugu State.

In the judgment delivered by Hon. Justice I. Ekwo of the Federal High Court 5, the court asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to recognize Barr. George Ogara as the candidate.

However, the APC National Working Committee (NWC), which earlier declared that Ayogu was still the candidate known to the party was yet to obey the order of the court, which had asked that Ogara’s name be submitted to INEC.

The Ayogu Eze campaign organization, however, could not offer any reaction to the development.

The spokesman of the campaign organization, Okey Ezerigwe, told newsmen that Ayogu Eze was in Abuja to tackle the issue, assuring that “he is making some progress and is due back to Enugu on Tuesday.“