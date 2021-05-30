Another office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have been set ablaze in Imo State.

Newsmen gathered that the located at Okwudor in Njaba Local Government Area of the state was burnt down on Sunday morning.

The incident is coming less than 24 hours after Atta police station, customary and high courts were burnt down in the same local council.





INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs. Emmanuella Opara, confirmed the development.

Last week, INEC had raised an alarm over the burning of its offices nationwide, saying the action might undermine the conduct of future elections.

The commission said no fewer than 41 INEC offices have been burnt this year alone.